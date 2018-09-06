Jurene G. Kipka, 87, Foley

February 24, 1931 - September 4, 2018

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 10, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jurene G. Kipka, age 87, who passed away Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Martin Langemo will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 10, 2018 at the funeral home and the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary Post 6992 will pray at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday.

Jurene was born Feb. 24, 1931 in Sauk Rapids to William & Gertrude (Heinzel) Soder. She married Ambrose Kipka on April 5, 1952 in Ft. McCoy, WI. Jurene was the owner/operator with her sister, Linnea Keehr, of Honey’s Ceramic Shoppe where she made and taught ceramics. She was also a homemaker. Jurene was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed ceramics and puzzles, and loved to decorate for holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. Jurene was creative, fun, and was always happy and positive. She was most proud of her family and the life she built with them.

Survivors include her children, Terry (Bev) Kipka of Sauk Rapids and Deb Ley (Bob Fussy) of Foley; daughter in law, Vicki Green; sister, Jet Heckler of Sartell; grandchildren, April, Ambrose, Erin and Heather; and great grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Abel, Riley, Aleaya, Ryker, Kade, and one on the way. Jurene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ambrose on March 27, 1967; son, Keith “Doug”; grandson, Eric Kipka; sisters, Linnea Keehr and Evana Forcier; brothers, Kenneth and William “Bucky” Soder; and companion, Lee Keehr.