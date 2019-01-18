Julie K. Perrault, 60, Birchwood, WI and formerly of North Branch

June 7, 1958 - January 17, 2019

Julie K. Perrault, age 60, of Birchwood, WI and formerly of North Branch, MN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch from 3-8PM Tuesday, January 22 with a memorial service at 6PM, Pastor Steve Weihsmann will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Big Lake.

Julie was born in Cambridge, MN on June 7, 1958 to Howard and Jeanette (Bjorklund) Kurtz. She grew up in Harris, graduated from North Branch Area High School in 1976 and married Philip Perrault on December 3, 1977 at the Covenant Church in Harris. They lived together in Harris for six years and then moved to North Branch where they lived for 16 years. Julie was employed with the North Branch School District where she worked as a paraprofessional and a library assistant. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch where she taught Sunday School and Confirmation. In 2003, Phil and Julie pursued their dream to own and operate a resort. They purchased Red Cedar Springs Resort in Birchwood, WI and during those 15 years, made many great friends and memories. In 2018, they moved to Monticello, MN to be closer to family. Julie loved gardening, taking pictures, going for walks, being on the lake, and enjoying a coffee, any time of the day. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Julie is survived by her husband, Philip; children, Jennifer (Brian) Jagusch of Big Lake, MN, Gregory (Anne) Perrault of Clarksville, TN and Brian (Kelly) Perrault of Chaska, MN; grandchildren, Isaac, Elsie, Edith, Ada, Juliet, Beverly, Mabel and two more on the way; mother, Jeanette Kurtz of Harris; sisters, Janice (Steven) Balfanz of North Branch, Jerilyn (Steve) Shodahl of North Branch, Jalayne Larson of Bertha, Jenae Kvale (Jeff) of North Branch and Joy Heilmer of Harris; in-laws, Ron (Karen) Perrault of North Branch, Steven (Diane) Perrault of North Branch, Roger (Cheri) Perrault of North Branch, Teresa Perrault of Burnsville, Gerald (Colleen) Perrault of North Branch and Mark Perrault of Vadnais Heights; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father; mother and father-in-law, Adrian and Shirley Perrault and brother-in-law, Vern Heilmer.

Memorials will be given by the family to brain cancer research in Julie’s honor.