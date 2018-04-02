Judy Voss, 71, Edina, formerly of St. Frances

December 21, 1946 - April 1, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Judy Voss, age 71 of Edina, formerly of St. Frances, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 6 at the St. Francis Catholic Church in rural Freeport. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Judy died Sunday at the Parkinson's Care Center in Edina. Friends may call after 10:00 Friday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Judy was born December 21, 1946, in Little Falls to Clarence and Agnes (Lange) Voss. She grew up on the family farm and eventually found her way to Edina. She enjoyed playing cards and loved listening to country music. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Edina and the St. Francis Catholic Church in Freeport.

Judy is survived by her brothers, Arnold Voss, Albany; Glorine Rasinski, Hopkins; Bernadette Voss, Albany; Ronald (Shirley) Voss, Minnetonka; Mary (David) Burke, Plymouth, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Agnes Voss , sisters, Barbara Harren, Delores Voss, sister-in-law, Florence Voss and brother-in-law, Edward Rasinski.