Judith Arlene Stroud, 75, Annandale

January 16, 1943 - September 2, 2018

Judith Arlene Stroud of Annandale, MN died at the age of 75 on Sunday, September 2, 2018. She was surrounded by loved ones and held in the embrace of her children at the time of her peaceful passing.

Judy was reunited eternally that day with her truest love, Gayle Harold Stroud as well as her son Scott Stroud, and parents Leonard and Laverne Bastyr. She was also preceded in death by brothers Dale and Roger Bastyr.

Judy is survived by four children: Janie Arlene Holm, Dawn (Dan) Brown, Joel (Bekah) Stroud, and Glen Stroud. She is also survived by siblings Diane (James) Kaluzne, Ronald (Lyn) Bastyr, Brenda (Neil) Heib, Lynn (Fred) Longhway, David (Suzanne) Bastyr, Carole (George) Phillippe, Timm (Heather) Bastyr, and Denise (Brett) Erickson. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren with one on the way and 23 great grandchildren with another on the way.

Born in a snowstorm on Jan. 16, 1943; Judy lived a vibrant life as a devoted wife and mother. Judy loved Jesus and telling others about his love and sacrifice, including missions work in Haiti and evangelizing in her residences. She also enjoyed fishing, rock hunting, sewing, making Christian banners for church, baking, cooking, gardening, canning, coloring with many bright markers, reading her Bible and other Christian books, and listening to sermons and bible studies.

Her smile and warm and welcoming heart will be greatly missed. She leaves a legacy of love in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she has introduced to the Lord and plans to reunite with in due time.

A celebration of life service will be held at Buffalo Community Assembly of God, 206 - 2nd Ave NE, Buffalo, MN on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 6 pm with a visitation from 5-6. A meal and time to share memories of Judy will follow in the church basement.