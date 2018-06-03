Joseph Ohmann, 84, Albany

May 24, 1934 - May 31, 2018



Services for Joseph Ohmann, age 84 of Albany, will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, June 7, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Lunch will follow, at Shady's Hometown Tavern. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at 2:00.

Joe died on Thursday, May 31st. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday, June 6 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again after 9:30 AM Thursday at the church.

Joe was born May 24, 1934 in Albany to Nicholas and Lucy (Dinndorf) Ohmann. After he graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, and served as Chief Air Traffic Controller, until his retirement in 1977. Joe and his family spent most of his career in Germany. He married Lieselotte Benseler in Kassel, Germany on June 19, 1957. They had two children, Liz and Jerome. After retiring from the Air Force, Joe and Lotti moved to Albany where they owned and operated Lotti's Tropical Fish Shop for several years. He then found his passion of antiquing, and loved to set up at local flea markets.

He was a member of the Albany American Legion.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lotti Ohmann, Albany; his daughter, Liz (Carl) Zwack, Avon, his grandchildren, Brian (Suzanne) Nordmann, San Diego, and Melissa Nordmann, Avon, his great-grandchildren, Ben, Samantha, Cecilia and Georgia. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Ohmann, Albany; Gene (Virginia) Ohmann, Albany, and his sister, Mary Hancock, Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Lucy Ohmann, his son, Jerome Ohmann, his great-granddaughter, Lucia Nordmann, and brothers, Don Ohmann and Bob Ohmann.