Jolly Trolley Mobile Food Drive Kicks-Off Monday

ST. CLOUD-- The Season of Giving is in full swing, and that means it’s time for the annual Jolly Trolley mobile food drive.

Every evening this week, representatives from Townsquare Media, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and Royal Tire will be collecting cash and food donations at a different local grocery store.

The drive benefits food shelves at the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Promise Neighborhood.

Monday night they will be at Coborn’s on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation’s Charity Challenge will also be matching every dollar donated to the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and St. Joseph Community Food Shelf until December 31st up to $150,000.

Since 2011, the Jolly Trolley food drive, formerly known as Fill the Flyer, has collected over 20,000 pounds of food and almost $12,300.