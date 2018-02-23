Johnnies Gear up for Playoff Push [VIDEO]

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Saint John’s basketball team has had a record season ending 23-2 overall, earning the MIAC title and receiving a top seed in the conference playoffs. Senior point guard Garrett Goetz describes clenching the MIAC title as exhilarating.

“We actually, we got a little kind of plague thing up in the locker room and someone posted up on just a white sheet of paper "2018 Conference Champs" so it was a blast."

While the Johnnies may be on top of the world right now they haven’t lost focus as they continue to look towards the start of playoffs tonight.

“We don't feel like we are done yet. We still feel like we have stuff to accomplish. So that was kind of a taste of what we can achieve. However, we are kind of using that as motivation to take it to the next level."

WithFriday’s crucial match up, senior guard Brent Hentges knows there is a target on their back.

“We know that going to playoffs where I mean everyone is fighting for their lives, they are going to be giving us their absolute best. So we just got to come prepared."

In coach Pat McKenzie’s eyes the group of seniors and juniors are the main reason St. John's is at where they are at and why they have been so successful this season.

“They set the tone for what we do. Their investment, their commitment to the program to each other. That's the biggest reason were here. That and talent. When you have a group of talented guys that are willing to invest, good things can happen, and fortunately for us that's been the case the last couple of years."

At tipoff it’s safe to say Sexton Arena will be completely packed with the way the Johnnies have been delivering to their fans this season. And for the Hentges he is hoping for just that.

“Every game consistently, even those Monday night games we'd get a good amount of fans out and they, they make sure they are heard. They're definitely great supporters so we love that."

If the Johnnies do win tonight’s 7 p.m. semi-final game against Augsburg they will host again on Sunday at 2 p.m.