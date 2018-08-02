John Hanenburg, 95, Foley

June 13, 1923 - July 31, 2018

John Hanenburg 95 years old, born June 23rd, 1923, to parents Anna Aldrink and Roy Hanenburg, passed on to be with our Lord and Savior on July 31st, 2018.

John joined the Army during WW2 and was sent to Fort Reno, Oklahoma to join the mounted Calvary. He was sent to India to maintain the road that supplied the airfield where the planes took off to fly over the Himalayas.

After the war, John left Minnesota for a couple years to work for his uncle Fred building houses in California. He returned to Minnesota to haul milk for the Pease creamery. On June 24th, 1952, he married the best women ever Marlain Ablard. They owned a bowling alley for a while. John loved to work, he loved construction work, he built bowling alley’s and worked on bridges. In 1956, he took over the family farm in Pease. In 1966, with 7 kids in tow, they moved to the Foley area. John became a millwright set machinery in power plants and paper mills.

In 1985, John retired and moved off the big farm but never quit milking cows, he loved early mornings. John and Marlain moved 2 miles away, which mom immediately remodeled. In 1992 first big trip to Australia and the traveling begins, Egypt, Jordon, Turkey, Peru, Hawaii, all over US.

Preceded in passing by daughters Kay Townsend 1992, Connie Hammer 2002, Wife Marlain 2007. Sisters; Ella, Fannie, and Ruthie.

Still here Children, John Hanenburg (Sue), Dean Hanenburg (Pat), Gail Barnett (Sam), Fay Kuettel (Tom), Roy Hanenburg (Julie) and Johns Love his grandchildren, Jenny, Angie, Michelle, Eric, Andrew, Brenda, Jesse, Jamie, Kooper, Gabe, McKenzie, Peyton, Sydney, and great-grandson Axel.

Funeral service at Maywood Covenant Church, Friday, August 10th at 10 am.