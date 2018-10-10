John F. Maurer, 91, St. Cloud

July 5, 1927 – October 9, 2018

John Frederick Maurer, age 91, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Annandale, MN.

John was born July 5, 1927 in Southside Township, MN to Otto and Nora (Tuey) Maurer. He served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947 and during that time attended the Army Engineer School in Fort Belvoir, VA. John was united in marriage to Donna F. Nelson on December 8, 1962 at Donna’s parent’s home in South Haven, MN. He was employed as a highway technician for the Minnesota State Highway Dept. John was member of South Haven VFW Post #7332 for 50 years before becoming a life member of the St. Cloud VFW Post #428. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and sewing.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Maurer of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Julie A. Ampe of St. Cloud, MN; and grandson Alex J. Ampe.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Memorials are preferred to American Heart Association.