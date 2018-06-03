John F. Fletcher, 98, Palm City, Florida

April 22, 1920 - April 22, 2018

John F. Fletcher of Palm City, Florida passed away on his birthday, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the age of 98.

He was a resident of St. Cloud, Minnesota until 1988, when he moved to Stuart, Florida.

John was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His Mother died when he was seven and he and his Brothers were raised by their Father. He graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1938.

He joined the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor and continued to serve his Country honorably until the end of WW II, in 1945.

He returned home and attended the University of Minnesota and the University of Denver Law School where he graduated in just three years. He was admitted to the bar by the State of Minnesota on May 9, 1950. He moved to Minneapolis and practiced law there until moving to Saint Cloud in 1954, where he joined the Allen A. Atwood Law firm, and became a partner and continued his law practice until his retirement in 1988.

During his years in St. Cloud he was an active participant in numerous community organizations, including Toastmasters International, Kiwanis and the Elks. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and a wonderful and hardy gardener. He had a dairy farm in St. Joseph, MN. and a trout farm in Rice, Minnesota.

While retired in Florida, he enthusiastically manned a 37’ fishing boat, traveling to the Florida Keys and the Bahamas frequently. He was active in the Port St. Lucie Power Squadron from 1991 through 1999 and was elected to the position of Commander in the year 1995. He enjoyed reading a variety of books and never missed his daily swim, as recently as two weeks before his passing.

He will be remembered as a rugged individualist. His internment will take place at the “Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery” located near Camp Ripley, Mn. at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Alice (FL), and his children; Sheila Fletcher, John (Celeste) Fletcher, Bill (Denise) Fletcher all of St. Cloud, David (Michele Fletcher) Leslie of Sauk Rapids and grandchildren Shelley Fletcher Nickel, Jody Fletcher Herman, John Michaels, Hannah and Ian Fletcher and great grandchildren, Marisa, Austin, Collin, Logan, Ava and Kira.