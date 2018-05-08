John B. Moeller, 66, Sauk Rapids

March 9, 1952 - May 7, 2018

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for John B. Moeller, age 66, who passed away Monday at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

John was born March 9, 1952 in St. Cloud to Bertram & Loretta (Schmit) Moeller. He married Ruth Pingel on Aug. 18, 1979 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. John worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the 49ers Union for many years before retiring due to health reasons. He enjoyed racing cars at Golden Spike Raceway, fixing cars, and fishing. John was a quiet man who was a great listener.