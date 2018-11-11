Joe Kipka, 73, Cottage Grove

November 25, 1944 - November 10, 2018

Joe Kipka, age 73, of Cottage Grove, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018. A visitation for Joe will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home from 4-7:30 with a service at 7:30 PM. Burial will be at a later date in Cottage Grove Cemetery.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Kipka was born on November 25, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Barney and Caroline (Katka) Kipka. He grew up and attended school in the Gilman and Foley area. Joe was united in marriage to Collette Connors on August 1, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill, MN. Joe worked at Newport Cold Storage as a proud teamster for 37 years. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the lake. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Collette of 52 years; daughter, Shelly (Gary) of Cottage Grove; son, Joey (Angie) of Cottage Grove; grandchildren: Levi, Marissa, Joseph, Crystal, Ryan, Justin, Steve, Allison, and great-grandchildren; siblings: Kenny (Judy) Kipka of Bloomington, Jenny Krawiecki of Foley; and Danny (Louisa) of Miami, FL; as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tom and Terry; sister Violet; and in-laws, Ed and Ruth Connors.