JoAnn L. (Haakonson) Seal, 81, Sauk Rapids

February 18, 1936 - January 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for JoAnn L. (Haakonson) Seal, age 81, of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary Post 6992 will pray at 7:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

JoAnn was born February 18, 1936 in Burr Oak, IA to Henry & Ethel (Masters) Masteller. She married Albin Haakonson on October 5, 1957 at Sacred Heart. Albin died in 1984 and she married Richard “Dick” Seal on July 26, 1987 in St. Cloud. JoAnn was a homemaker and worked at Electrolux for 26 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and VFW Auxiliary Post 6992 where she served as Past President. JoAnn enjoyed volunteering at the VA and with the Foster Grandparent program. She loved spending time with her family and in her flower gardens. JoAnn was an amazing, strong, compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and a great sense of humor!