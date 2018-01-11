JoAnn L. (Haakonson) Seal, 81, Sauk Rapids
February 18, 1936 - January 10, 2018
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for JoAnn L. (Haakonson) Seal, age 81, of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary Post 6992 will pray at 7:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
JoAnn was born February 18, 1936 in Burr Oak, IA to Henry & Ethel (Masters) Masteller. She married Albin Haakonson on October 5, 1957 at Sacred Heart. Albin died in 1984 and she married Richard “Dick” Seal on July 26, 1987 in St. Cloud. JoAnn was a homemaker and worked at Electrolux for 26 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and VFW Auxiliary Post 6992 where she served as Past President. JoAnn enjoyed volunteering at the VA and with the Foster Grandparent program. She loved spending time with her family and in her flower gardens. JoAnn was an amazing, strong, compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and a great sense of humor!
Survivors include her husband, Dick of Sartell; children, Steve of Ottertail, Dawn (Curt) Dingmann of Sauk Rapids, Michelle Bylander of Ottertail, Jim (Jenny) of Longview, TX, Jeff (Carrie Adams) of St. Cloud, Stacy (Travis) Lund of Foley; stepchildren, Susan Rivers (Shelby Clethen) of Big Lake, John (Lisa) of Clearwater, Joel of Fertile, Nick of Elk River; sisters, Carol Christopherson of Alexandria, Linda (John) Undem of Grand Rapids, Mary (Lee) Weber of Alexandria; sister-in-law, Mikki Masteller of Lakeside, CA; 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Albin in 1984; sons, David in 1976, Haakon in 2004; Step son, Terry in 1987 and brother, Donnie.