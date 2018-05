March 25, 1953 - September 15, 2017



Memorial Services will be held for Jimmey Douglas Eisenhut, 64, on Friday, September 29, 2017, at 1:30 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton. Family and friends may call from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Oak Knoll cemetery following the service.