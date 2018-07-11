Jim and Michelle Young, St. Cloud

James “Jim” Young, Jr., 42, St. Cloud | Michelle “Mickey” Young, 44, St. Cloud

July 9, 1975 - July 7, 2018 | September 25, 1973 - July 7, 2018

Jim was born July 9, 1975 in Colorado Springs, CO to James Leon Young, Sr. and Debra Martini. Michelle was born Sept. 25, 1973 in St. Cloud to Wayne & Karen (Burczyk) Tomporowski. They dated in their early 20’s, parted ways, and then found one another again. They were married Oct. 28, 2017 in St. Cloud. They were truly two halves of a whole. Jim was the owner/operator of a trucking business that contracted with Danco. Michelle was a Finance Officer for Resource Training and Solutions. Together Michelle and Jim were kind, caring, and their family meant the world to them. Family time was the most important time. Jim loved going on cruises, traveling, riding motorcycle, taking baths, and his dogs. He had a great sense of humor and was always playfully giving someone a hard time. He had the biggest heart and was overall a great guy. Jim enjoyed the simple things in life such as, Godfather’s Taco Pizza and wrestling and playing video games with his boys Cole and Jimmy. Michelle also loved riding motorcycle, traveling and being with family. Her kids were very important to her. She was caring, creative, and the best cook. Michelle was goofy, was able to laugh at herself and loved watching Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead. She lit up any room she walked into with her stunning presence and big heart.