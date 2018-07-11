Jim and Michelle Young, St. Cloud
James “Jim” Young, Jr., 42, St. Cloud | Michelle “Mickey” Young, 44, St. Cloud
July 9, 1975 - July 7, 2018 | September 25, 1973 - July 7, 2018
Funeral Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for James “Jim” Young, Jr. and Michelle “Mickey” Young who passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 from a motorcycle/automobile accident near Hawick. Pastor Larry Siekawitch will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
Jim was born July 9, 1975 in Colorado Springs, CO to James Leon Young, Sr. and Debra Martini. Michelle was born Sept. 25, 1973 in St. Cloud to Wayne & Karen (Burczyk) Tomporowski. They dated in their early 20’s, parted ways, and then found one another again. They were married Oct. 28, 2017 in St. Cloud. They were truly two halves of a whole. Jim was the owner/operator of a trucking business that contracted with Danco. Michelle was a Finance Officer for Resource Training and Solutions. Together Michelle and Jim were kind, caring, and their family meant the world to them. Family time was the most important time. Jim loved going on cruises, traveling, riding motorcycle, taking baths, and his dogs. He had a great sense of humor and was always playfully giving someone a hard time. He had the biggest heart and was overall a great guy. Jim enjoyed the simple things in life such as, Godfather’s Taco Pizza and wrestling and playing video games with his boys Cole and Jimmy. Michelle also loved riding motorcycle, traveling and being with family. Her kids were very important to her. She was caring, creative, and the best cook. Michelle was goofy, was able to laugh at herself and loved watching Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead. She lit up any room she walked into with her stunning presence and big heart.
They are survived by their children, Josh Tomporowski of Enterprise, AL, Amber Kutzorik of Sauk Rapids, Jimmy Young III of St. Cloud, Ethan Kutzorik of Sauk Rapids and Cole Young of St. Cloud; Jim’s parents, James (Cheryl) Young, Sr. of Sauk Rapids, Deb (Lloyd Douglas) Martini of St. Cloud; Jim’s siblings, Brian Martini of Boise, ID, Melissa (Dana) Mayo of Sauk Rapids, Debra (Christopher) Richards of West Jordan, Utah, Christopher Young of Burlington, WI and Stephanie Young of Sauk Rapids; Michelle’s step-fathers, Larry Petersen of Sauk Rapids and James Lamar of Sauk Rapids; Michelle’s siblings, Jason (Danielle) Tomporowski of Sauk Rapids, Rick Petersen of Sauk Rapids, Kim Montour of St. Cloud; and many relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by an infant child and his infant sister, Christina Young. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Mike Montour, Jr.
Memorials are preferred to https://www.gofundme.com/5s20qcw to help establish education accounts for the children.