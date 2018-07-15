Jerry Lou DeBernardi, 88, Foley

March 14, 1930 - July 14, 2018

Jerry Lou DeBernardi, age 88 of Foley passed away peacefully on July 14, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 23, 2018 at St. John's Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Rev Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls on Tuesday, July 24 at 10:00 AM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jerry Lou DeBernardi was born March 14, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gerald and Lucille (Mortenson) Wetter. At the age of 3, Jerry Lou moved to Foley with her family where she lived most of her life. She married Art DeBernardi on October 24, 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. She graduated from Foley High School in 1948 and attended St. Cloud Teachers College, graduating in 1950 and taught school in Tower-Soudan for 3 years. Art and Jerry Lou moved to Long Beach, California where they lived for three years before returning to Foley. Jerry Lou continued her education, obtaining her Bachelor of Science in teaching from St. Cloud State University. She taught 3rd grade in Foley from 1957 until her retirement in 1987. She was an avid reader and was an excellent Polka dancer. Jerry Lou enjoyed high school, college and professional sports and was well known for her sugar cookies. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church; the Retired Teachers Association and volunteered for the Foley Area Care. Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers.