Jerome “Jerry” J. Bieniek, 70, St. Cloud

March 2, 1947 - November 22, 2017

Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jerome “Jerry” J. Bieniek, age 70, who passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. Burial will be with honors in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jerry was born March 2, 1947 in St. Cloud to Isidore and Margaret (Puchella) Bieniek. He grew up on the family farm near Mayhew Lake until moving to St. Cloud in 1968. Jerry humbly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He married Kathie Dahl and the couple had two boys and later divorced. Jerry married Lynda Schmidtbauer on May 10, 2000 in St. Cloud. He worked at Pan-O-Gold Baking Company for 15 years until his retirement. Jerry enjoyed collecting coins and Native American artifacts, and watching westerns and wrestling on TV. He took great pride in his 1959 Thunderbird; winning People’s Choice at the Waite Park car show. Jerry took solace in his “Jungle Oasis;” his backyard garden where he enjoyed growing watermelons, sunflowers, and other fruits and vegetables. He will be remembered as being excessively nice, kind, generous, caring, and classic just like his cars. Jerry will be dearly missed by all who knew him.