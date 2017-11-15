Jean A. Smoley, 77, Foley and formerly of Roseville

March 22, 1940 - November 13, 2017

Jean A. Smoley, age 77 of Foley and formerly of Roseville, died Monday, November 13, 2017 at the Foley Nursing Center. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Friday, November 17, 2017 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Stephen. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jean Smoley was born March 22, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Michael J. and Marjorie (Zupan) Smoley. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958 and from the College of St. Benedict. She lived most of her life in the Roseville area and worked for the University of Minnesota in Forest Service for 25 years. Jean also worked for the Dayton/Target Corporation until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and her greatest joy was spending time with her nephews. Jeans wishes were that memorials in her memory be given to; the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, 116 8th Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. The family wished to thank the Foley Nursing Center for all their care compassion shown to Jean during her illness.