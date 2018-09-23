James B. Schwieters, 81, Waite Park

October 23, 1936 - September 21, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for James B. Schwieters, age 81, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Geary Smith and Rev. Carol Smith will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

James was born Oct. 23, 1936 in New Munich to Paul & Elsie (Kleve) Schwieters. When he was 5 years old he moved to Rockville. He loved the small town where he got into a lot of mischief. Jim married Mary Lou Mehrwerth on July 5, 1958 while in the Army, he spent 12 months in Korea and finished his time in Ft. Benning, GA. Upon returning home he moved into Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park which he owned for 52 years. Jim was employed by the Minnesota State Highway Department for 36 years. James enjoyed fishing, tinkering, playing cards and working on engines. He was honest, kind, compassionate and dependable.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lou of Waite Park; children, Lori (Greg) Molus of Clear Lake and Steve (Jenny) of Sartell; sisters, Rosalyn Feia of St. Cloud and Mary Kay Kraemer of St. Joseph; and grandchildren, Matthew (Ellie), Luke (fiancé, Krista), Andrea, Madison (Justin) Ryan and Brooke. James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lester; and sister, Lou Ann Donabauer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.