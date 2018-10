January 25, 1935 – October 1, 2018

Jacqueline Ann Seebeck, age 83, of Brainerd, MN died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Private family services will be held.

Jacqueline is survived by her son, Allen (Zeny) Seebeck of Lakeland, MN; and grandchildren, Kyle Seebeck of Lakeland, Blake Seebeck of Phoenix, AZ, Elizabeth Nelson of Rochester, MN and K. J. Napoleon of Phoenix, AZ