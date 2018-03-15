Jack Trovall, 87, Becker

December 23, 1930 - March 15, 2018

Jack Trovall of Becker fell peacefully asleep in the Lord on 15 March 2018. His final days were spent with his family and friends sharing cherished memories together.

He was born Jack Robert Trovall on 23 December 1930 to parents Carl and Mayme (Gustafson) Trovall in Clear Lake, MN. On 5 March 1960 he married Darlene Carol Mix of Palmer Township. Their marriage was blessed with three boys: Carl, Deron, and Erik. A graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School, class of 1948, Jack dedicated many years working in the retail lumber business in Clearwater, St. Cloud, and Becker as both employee and owner.

Jack lived life to the fullest and was passionate in his service to Jesus Christ, his Savior, and to the Church. He was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and, later, at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Good natured and generous, Jack’s most cherished moments were spent with his dog, Taco, and family, and he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, card playing, and being with friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, and his brother, Carl, and his sister, Helen.

Those who remain to grieve his passing include his children, Carl and daughter-in-law Carol of Pflugerville, TX, Deron and daughter-in-law Jody of Clear Lake, MN, and Erik and daughter in law Jennifer of Sidney, BC, Canada; his grandchildren, Brieanna Trovall of St. Paul, MN, Isaiah Trovall of Big Lake, MN, Elizabeth Trovall of Houston, TX, Carl James Trovall of Long Beach, CA, and Nathanael Trovall of Sidney, BC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack and his family wish to express their heartfelt appreciation to the pastors who have served them spiritually, and the medical staff of CentraCare at the St. Cloud Hospital for their care and generous compassion, especially the nurses who worked through the vigil of his final days.

A visitation party in celebration of Jack´s life will be held at Tri County Lumber in Clearwater, MN on Monday evening 5 to 8 pm.