It’s Pride Week in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The 9th annual St. Cloud Pride festival is this weekend. Spokesman Jim Beck says the event's kick-off on Friday night at the Red Carpet in downtown St. Cloud.

Pflag is actually doing a comedy show on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Red Carpet Event Center. So that's going to kick off our weekend. And then after that, we're having a burlesque show, it starts at 10:00 p.m.

Pride continues on Saturday with Pride In The Park from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Lake George. There will be live music, a beer garden, as well as about 75 booths.

The weekend also includes a drag show on Saturday night at the River's Edge Convention Center. There's comedy from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the drag performers starting after that.

Mercedes Iman is a favorite from the Twin Cities. She's actually on a tour right now of California and Hawaii and she's flying back just to do our show, she's a dancing sensation. And, we've got Roxy Marquis, she was a staple at the Gay 90s for years.

Tickets for the drag show are $5 off if you buy them in advance.