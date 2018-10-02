Irene Wittkowski, 94, Sauk Rapids

September 29, 1924 - October 1, 2018



Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Good Shepherd Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Irene Wittkowski, age 94, who passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Keith Weise will officiate and burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Irene was born on September 29, 1924 to Anthony and Clara (Decker) Baron in Mayhew Lake Township. She married Edward Wittkowski on May 5, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Irene was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was involved with St. Monica’s Society (Christian Mothers). She worked at Armour Dial in St. Cloud for 26 years. She kept her hands busy knitting, crocheting and cooking tasty meals. Irene was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always spunky, loving and compassionate.

Irene is survived by her children, Allan (Linda) Wittkowski of Kohler, WI, Nadine Wittkowski of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Amanda, Ky, Kayle; great grandchildren, Devin, Annabella, Leland and Riggs. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; son, Gary; brother, James Baron and sister, Bernadine Strand.