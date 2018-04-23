Irene A. Bard, 100, Long Prairie

May 9, 1917 - April 23, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Friday, April 27, 2018, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Irene A. Bard, age 100, of Long Prairie, passed away at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 9:30-11am Friday with the St. Mary’s Catholic Women praying the rosary at 9:30 am. Arrangement entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home-Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Irene Ann Klinkhammer was born May 9, 1917 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Della (Klindel) Klinkhammer. She grew up and attended school in Long Prairie, graduating from Long Prairie High School in 1936. She worked for a time at the Reichert Hotel following graduation. Irene married Everd Bard on April 21, 1941 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. They moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she worked at the Globe Steel Company during World War II and later at the Manor Park Retirement Home from 1962 to 1979. Upon retirement, they returned to Long Prairie.

Irene was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie.

Irene is survived by her son, Ronald (Mary) Bard, Milwaukee; and brother, Donald Klinkhammer of Long Prairie; and several nieces and nephews.