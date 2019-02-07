Interstates Closed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed sections of interstates and highways because of blizzard conditions that are making parts impassable. Interstate 29 northbound and southbound from Fargo to Grand Forks are closed.

Interstate 94 eastbound lanes from Jamestown to Fargo and I-94 westbound lanes from Fargo to Valley City are shut down as well. Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton is closed in both directions.

Motorists who disobey a road closure may be fined up to $250.

The Highway Patrol has advised against travel in all of eastern North Dakota due to heavy snow and blowing snow which is creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.