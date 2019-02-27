Insomnia Cookies Now Serving Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Satisfying your sweet-tooth just got a whole lot easier.

Insomnia Cookies is now open in St. Cloud. Marketing Manager Alonzo Jones says they offer a variety of cookies.

We serve a traditional line-up of chocolate chunk, classic with M&Ms, sugar, oatmeal raisin, snicker doodle, peanut butter chip, double chocolate mint, double chocolate chunk, and white chocolate macadamia.

They also serve milk, ice cream, deluxe cookies, and custom cookie ice cream sandwiches. One of their most popular deals is the six-pack which is any six traditional cookies.

Tyree Gallimore is another Marketing Manager for the business. He says he thinks the store will fit in here quite well.

[With the] chilly weather you all have down here, I think warm cookies really serves best for that and then to not even have people have to come out of their house or their dorm rooms or their apartments, where we deliver straight to them is always a plus.

The St. Cloud store, located on 5th Avenue South in the Coborn Plaza building, is the third Minnesota location to open behind one in Dinkytown and another in Mankato.

Store Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. Delivery begins at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. Delivery begins at 12:00 p.m.

The company was founded by a University of Pennsylvania college student in his dorm room in 2003 and has grown to over 100 locations.