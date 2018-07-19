Inmate Who Killed Prison Officer Is Segregated

BAYPORT (AP) -- An inmate who is accused of killing a corrections officer at a Minnesota state prison has been moved to another facility and is in segregation.

Forty-two-year-old Edward Muhammad Johnson is accused of using a weapon to attack Officer Joseph Gomm on Wednesday at Stillwater prison.

Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy says the attack happened in the prison's industry building. He hasn't described the weapon Johnson used.

Johnson is serving time for homicide.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput says Johnson has been moved to the state's maximum security facility in Oak Park Heights and is in segregation.

Authorities are still investigating the attack, and Johnson hasn't been charged in Gomm's death.