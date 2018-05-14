Indiana Company Buys $3M Worth of Property in Minnesota

WINONA (AP) -- Southeast Minnesota officials aren't sure why an Indiana company has spent more than $3 million acquiring property in their area.

Rock LLC has bought six properties in Winona since December, including a stained glass studio and a lumber site. The company sometimes paid more than four times the estimated market value for a parcel.

Local officials haven't had much contact with the company and aren't sure what it plans to do with the land near the area's interstate bridge.

Rock LLC's Indiana-based agent, Robert Weaver, says he's signed a nondisclosure agreement and can't share information about plans for the land.