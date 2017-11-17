OUR FIRST PERFORMANCE AS A DUO

I'm super excited to have the opportunity to perform with Justin Ploof this evening at Moonshine Bar & Grill in Princeton, Minnesota.

Justin and I became friends back in 2013, and have performed together in full bands before, but we've never done a cut it back acoustic duo show. Tonight is that night! We are really looking forward to playing for the after dinner crowd at Moonshine Bar & Grill, and we hope that you'll come on out and join us!

We are going to be playing a wide variety of music that I'm sure you'll be able to sing along with. You can bring the whole family to Moonshine Bar & Grill.

See you there!