Icy Roads Put Two Into Ditch, One Into Hospital in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A Minneapolis woman was brought to the hospital Monday morning after a crash on Highway 10 in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:30 a.m., 62-year-old Debra Callisto was heading east on Highway 10 at 176th Street Northwest, when she went off the road into the ditch.

The patrol says Callisto was in the ditch for around five minutes when she was hit by an SUV driven by 63-year-old Craig Valento of Columbia Heights, who had also lost control and entered the ditch.

Callisto was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Valento was not hurt.