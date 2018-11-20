Icebreakers Fall In Home Opener

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors girls hockey team spoiled St. Cloud's home opener with a 7-3 win Monday night at the MAC. The Icebreakers are now 0-3 with the loss.

The Warriors got on the board with an Abby Pohlkamp goal just :23 into the first period, but St. Cloud's Jordann Swingle tied the game with a power play goal at 7:42. Swingle's second goal of the season was assisted by Katherine Bell.

The Warriors would retake the lead with a Gabbie Smith goal late in the first period, and later increased their advantage to 3-1 with a Lindsey Booth goal at 5:35 of the second period.

However, the Icebreakers would rally to tie the game with a pair of goals. Gabbie Rud made it 3-2 with her first goal of the season at 11:39. Rud scored on a breakaway as she came out of the penalty box.

St. Cloud freshman Taylor Holm scored the game-tying goal at 13:29, assisted by Taylor Mathiasen and Rud.

The tie didn't last long, with Booth finding the back of the net for Brainerd/Little Falls just 2:29 after Holm's tally to give the Warriors a 4-3 edge. The Warriors would add three goals late in the third period to pull away for the win.