Ice Falls Off Semi, Breaks Windshield, Man Sent to Hospital

WILLMAR -- One man was hurt after ice fell off of a semi truck and hit his windshield on Highway 23.

The incident happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 near County Road 5 in Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Craig Severson of Carlos was heading west on Highway 23 in his pickup when a chunk of ice fell off the top of a semi truck and landed on his windshield.

Troopers say Severson's windshield had shattered, causing him to have non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital.