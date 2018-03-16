Huskies Top UND to Advance to Frozen Faceoff Championship

The #1 ranked St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (25-7-6) edged past the #12 North Dakota Hawks (16-13-10) 3-2 in overtime this afternoon in the first semifinal game of the 2018 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

With the win, the Huskies will face the winner of tonight's second semifinal game between UM-D and U of Denver. The title game tomorrow night will be at 7:30 PM at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Patrick Newell (6) opened the scoring for SCSU at 5:54 into the game, and North Dakota scored just 4½ minutes into the second to even the score at 1-1. Easton Brodzinski (10) put SCSU right back ahead just 74 seconds after the first UND goal to put St. Cloud State back up 2-1. The Hawks scored the lone 3rd period goal which set the stage for overtime.

The extra session didn't last long as Nick Poehling (7) scored just 1:47 into overtime to give St. Cloud State their 25th win of the season -- and a ticket to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title game. The Huskies already claimed the Penrose Cup, awarded to the conference regular season champion.

SCSUHuskies.com

Saturday’s Games :

3:30 PM (3rd place game) : #8 UM-Duluth vs. #12 North Dakota

: #8 UM-Duluth vs. #12 North Dakota 7:30 PM (Championship): #1 St. Cloud State vs. #4 Denver (TV: CBS Sports Network, Radio KZRV 96.7 FM)

Tickets for Saturday night's title game in St. Paul are on sale now and you can get your tickets HERE.

Also, there will be an NCAA Tournament Selection Show Party this Sunday (3/18) morning at 10:30 AM at Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Cloud along with Husky players, coaches, and staff.