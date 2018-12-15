Huskies Top Mustangs 80-60

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team took down Southwest Minnesota State University on Friday night.

SCSU got off to a slow start, quickly falling behind 5-0 in the opening minutes. The Huskies rallied and went shot-for-shot with the Mustangs throughout the first half. Right before the break, they went on a run and scored a buzzer-beater that put them up 40-28.

In the second half, St. Cloud could not be caught. They outscored Southwest Minnesota 40-32 to bring their crushing lead to 80-60.

Sean Smith led the team in scoring with 25 points. Gage Davis scored 19 and became the second player in program history to reach 2000 career points.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 8-2 and 3-1 in the NSIC. They return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 15th to host the University of Sioux Falls. Tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.