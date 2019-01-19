Hundreds Brave Cold Weather in Minnesota Women’s March

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Hundreds of people who braved temperatures in the single digits made their way to the Minnesota State Capitol in the third annual Women's March.

The group carried signs and chanted slogans Saturday morning supporting an Equal Rights Amendment for women, gay rights, Planned Parenthood and Education Minnesota. Many of them wore pink hats that have become one of the symbols of the movement.

Several marchers were critical of the politics and personality of President Donald Trump.

A rally inside the Capitol started before noon.

Some local activists wanted Women's March Minnesota to condemn leaders or officially severe ties with the national arm amid claims of mismanagement and that several of its high-profile co-chairs have expressed or endorsed anti-Semitic views. Some local chapters have done so.