How Do You Celebrate National Cheeseball Day?

ODE TO THE CHEESEBALL

I've been celebrating National Cheese ball Day since the 1980's. Specifically this was on a bus trip...I think on our way to New York City for a Choir trip in High School. I'm not positive. All I know is that my friend Amy and I were having a tough time trying to see how may cheeseballs we could fit in our face, and ended up having a dangerous laugh attack.

THE EVOLUTION

I believe the brand was Planters cheeseballs. They were the best. I don't even know if they make them anymore, but darn! They were good! I've tried reliving those days, but without that specific brand, it just isn't the same. I'm trying to figure when the world was introduced to Dorito's? I think cheeseballs ruled the kingdom until Dorito's Nacho Cheese flavor took over the snacking world.

TRADING MANUFACTURED FOR THE REAL THING

These days, I've given up the manufactured cheese ball snacks for the more filling and tasty cream cheese cheeseballs adding various ingredients such as shredded cheddar, a little garlic salt and whatever else I feel like at any given time.

However you celebrate, have a happy National Cheese ball Day!