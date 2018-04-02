House Fire Kills 1, Injures Another in Cloquet
CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) _ A fire on the Fond du Lac Reservation has killed one
person and injured another in northeastern Minnesota.
Firefighters responded to the house fire in Cloquet just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Crews arrived to find fire coming through the roof and windows on half of the
home.
Once the fire was contained, crews entered and found one person unresponsive in a main floor bedroom. The victim, 23-year-old Preston Jerald Alaspa of Cloquet, was dead at the scene.
The 47-year-old homeowner was able to make it out and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Cloquet firefighter was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The state fire marshal's office is helping investigate.