House Fire Kills 1, Injures Another in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) _ A fire on the Fond du Lac Reservation has killed one

person and injured another in northeastern Minnesota.

Firefighters responded to the house fire in Cloquet just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find fire coming through the roof and windows on half of the

home.

Once the fire was contained, crews entered and found one person unresponsive in a main floor bedroom. The victim, 23-year-old Preston Jerald Alaspa of Cloquet, was dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old homeowner was able to make it out and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Cloquet firefighter was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.