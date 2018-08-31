Highway 75 Lane Closures Start Tuesday

WAITE PARK -- Construction work on Stearns County Highway 75 between St. Joseph and Waite Park will cause some lane closures starting next week.

Crews will be preparing the corridor for a major construction project next spring.

Starting Tuesday morning, the inside through lanes in each direction will be closed as will some left turn lanes. Some of the businesses along that corridor may not be accessible from left turn lanes as those lanes will be intermittently closed during this time.

In approximately two weeks, crews will then switch to outside lane closures as the prep work continues.

You should expect delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.