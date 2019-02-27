Highway 169 Crash Sends Woman to Hospital

ZIMMERMAN -- One person was hurt in a two-car crash in Zimmerman Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Freemont Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mazda 626 was north on Highway 169 trying to turn west on Freemont Street when it struck a Chevy Impala heading south on 169.

Troopers say the driver of the Mazda, 31-year-old Rebecca Roemhildt of Zimmerman turned on a red light. Roemhildt was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, 23-year-old Quinn Kaplan of Anoka was not hurt.