Highway 15 Closed in Kimball Starting Monday

KIMBALL -- There will be a week-long traffic detour in Kimball starting next week.

Crews will be repairing the railroad crossing just south of Linden Avenue, forcing Highway 15 traffic around the work.

You should expect delays starting Monday morning.

Highway 15 will be closed from Willow Creek Road to Linden Avenue West. A signed detour will direct traffic along Highway 55 to County Road 17 and County Road 24.