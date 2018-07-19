Highway 10 Lane Closures Scheduled to Begin Friday

CLEAR LAKE -- Lane closures will begin to go into effect on Highway 10 between Clear Lake and Big Lake Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound Highway 10 at Highway 24 in Clear Lake and at County Road 17 just west of Big Lake is reduced to one lane and westbound Highway 10 at Lake Shore Drive in Big Lake will become a single lane Friday.

Crews will continue to close lanes in both directions of Highway 10 until next Thursday when the existing eastbound lanes will close and Highway 10 will become a single lane in each direction with head-to-head traffic on the westbound side of the road.

The reconstruction project will be completed in October.