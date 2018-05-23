High School Employee Critically Hurt in Attack
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say a high school employee was critically injured in an attack by a teenager in Minneapolis.
Authorities say a paraprofessional suffered significant injuries in the attack Tuesday at Harrison Education Center and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
Police have an 18-year-old male in custody. School district officials declined to talk about the attack, citing privacy laws.
Harrison is an alternative high school for students with severe behavioral or emotional disorders.