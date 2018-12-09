Herbert F. Halverson, 81, St. Cloud

October 12, 1937 – December 9, 2018

Herbert Francis Halverson, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 14, 2018 at 12 PM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Herbert was born October 12, 1937 in McIntosh, South Dakota to Frances H. and Nancy (Price) Halverson. He served in the United States Air Force. Herbert was a self-employed truck driver for most of his life. Herbert was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed reading, always watched the weather and especially treasured time with his family. Herbert’s great grandchildren were everything to him.

Survivors include daughter Theresa (Bruce) Gaffke of Cushing, MN; son Ronald Blalock; brother Russell Halverson; three granddaughters, Tiffney (Brad), Nicole, Alysia (Darren) and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Marjorie Halverson and great nephew Wayne Halverson.