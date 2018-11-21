Hennepin County Sheriff Won’t Seek Recount in Election Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Longtime Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek will not seek a recount in his narrow loss in the Nov. 6 election.

Stanek had seven days to request a recount after the county canvassing board on Nov. 13 certified challenger Dave ``Hutch'' Hutchinson the winner. Stanek declined to do so by the Tuesday deadline.

He would have had to pay the $95,000 cost of a recount himself.

Stanek has been Hennepin County sheriff for 12 years. Hutchinson, a Metro Transit sergeant, beat him by a margin of less than 1 percent. He'll take office Jan. 8.