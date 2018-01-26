Health Officials Say Assisted Living Facility Negligent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Department of Health says an assisted living facility in Minneapolis was negligent in caring for a resident who had fallen and later died.

Health investigators say staff at Ebenezer Home Care failed to check on the woman who remained on the floor of her room for about 10 hours last August. The state's report says the woman's health declined, she was later hospitalized and died 26 days after falling.

Fairview Health Services, which owns the facility, says it can't comment on the specific incident because of privacy regulations, but says the health and safety of its residents are its highest priority.

Reports say the health department, in a letter to Ebenezer, documented the state laws for which the facility ``was out of compliance.''