Haunted History Walking Tour Tells Stories of St. Cloud’s Past

ST. CLOUD-- Halloween comes early to St. Cloud this weekend. The Northside-Hester Park Neighborhood is hosting their fourth annual Haunted History Walking Tour.

Committee Chair Seal Dwyer says the tour weaves through one of the oldest neighborhoods in St. Cloud, telling spooky stories from the past.

There's tremendous history in this area, and there is all sorts of spooky stories. There was a graveyard in the neighborhood that was relocated. We've got the hospital, we've got St. Raph's that's now Place of Hope, the river, the railroad tracks, Cathedral...it's goin' on over here.

The event is one of several fundraisers the neighborhood hosts during the year to raise money for community events in Hester Park. Dwyer says there are lots of interesting stops along the tour.

Costumed tour guides meet folks at the Holy Angels Auditorium at Cathedral High School and then walk them through several historic homes telling stories. There's more costumed characters, there's food at one house, there's dessert at another house as we go through the history of St. Cloud, the history of the neighborhood, and lots and lots of spooky stories.

The family-friendly event runs from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and begins at Cathedral High School. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.