Harriet M. Bartell, 92, Becker

March 23, 1926 - May 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Harriet M. Bartell, age 92, of Becker who died Wednesday at Chateau Waters in Sartell. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Becker.

Harriet was born March 23, 1926 in St. Augusta to Joseph and Agnes (Landwehr) Kloeppner. She married Leslie “Les” W. Bartell on June 20, 1944 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They lived in Fairhaven from 1944-1958, Foley from 1958-2002, and Becker since 2002. Harriet worked as a cook for Jack’s Restaurant in Foley for 20 years and also raised German Shepherds. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker and volunteered at the church and school in Foley. Harriet enjoyed flowers, crocheting, gardening, canning, fishing, and spending time with her family. She was a strong, giving, loving woman who was a good mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Duane (Harriet) of Waite Park, Glenn (Dorothy) of Luxemburg, Pat (Jim) Kaufman of Alexandria, Larry (Lynn) of Portsmouth, VA, Russell (Marilyn) of Becker, Connie Schreifels of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Arlene Wicklund of Ft. Myers, FL; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les; son-in-law, Steve Schreifels; sisters and brothers, Evelyn Bartell, Sigfried, Elmer, Roger and Ralph Kloeppner, Lorraine Hansbraugh, Shirley Woidyla, and Madonna Formico; a granddaughter and a great grandson.