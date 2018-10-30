Harper Moiraine Grandstrand Hart, 4-1/2 months, Sioux Falls

June 14, 2018 – October 27, 2018

Harper Moiraine Grandstrand Hart was born June 14, 2018 to her loving parents, Summer Hart and Connor Grandstrand, in Sioux Falls, SD. She received her Angel Wings on October 27, 2018 at the age of 4 ½ months old.

Harper was such a happy child. She lit up our lives with her smile and sweet personality. She will forever be in our hearts and will be greatly missed.

Her service will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be at 3:00 pm with the funeral at 4:00 pm. All are welcome. Monetary donations are requested in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her parents, Connor and Summer, protective big brother Liam, and sister AshleyJo; grandparents Ryan and Tina Hart, Dean and Patti Grandstrand; great grandparents James and Linda Hart, James and Kathy Magnuson, Leona Hofius, and Dorothy Grandstrand. great-great grandparent Loraine Hart; aunts Kristin Hart, Taylor Hart, and Chelsie Grandstrand; uncles Matthew Hart, Kegan Grandstrand and Dalton Grandstrand; cousin Braedyn Hart.

She was preceded in death by great-grandparents Larry and Judy Graton, Ruth Magnuson, Dalton Hofius and Roy Grandstrand; great-great grandparents Melvin and Irene Grandstrand.

Summer and Connor want to say thank you to everyone for their support in these difficult times.