October 29, 1946 - July 3, 2018



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, July 13, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Harold J. Linn, age 71 of Coeur d’Alene, ID, formerly of St. Cloud who died on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 10AM - 11AM on Friday at the church.

Harold was born on October 29, 1946 to Sylvester and Lorraine (Voit) Linn in Arban, MN. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Linn-Sauer of Waite Park; children, Devin (Shannon) of Newman Lake, WA, Corey (Emily) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Devin, Dominik, Finley, Sophia and one great-grandchild, Kennedy; brothers and sisters, Bev (Bernie) Berg of Waite Park, Pat (Ken) Yozamp of Estero, FL, Renee (Mark) English of Marietta, GA, Bernice (Ron) Theisen of St. Cloud, Diane (Alex) Kroska of St. Cloud and John (Julie) Wakeman-Linn of Bethesda, MD.

He was preceded in death by his father, and son, Trevor.