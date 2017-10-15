Harold “Harry” J. Miller, Jr., 81, Rice

September 14, 1936 - October 10, 2017

A visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Harold J. Miller, Jr., age 81, who passed away Tuesday at his home. Burial will be at 4 p.m. Monday at the St. Francis River Cemetery, Glendorado Township.

Harold John Miller, Jr. was born September 14, 1936 in Waite Park to Harold Miller, Sr. and Margaret (Stockard) Miller. He married Norma Wicktor on July 14, 1956 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, though they later divorced. Harold resided in the St. Cloud area, as well as Becker and Aitkin; before settling in Rice. He was a Department Manager for Coborn’s until 1976. He then drove truck for them from 1976-1991. Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was a great mechanic; he could fix anything. He loved riding motorcycle, sight-seeing and exploring our country.

Survivors include his children, Quinton Miller of Minneola, KS, Deborah Miller of New Hope, Dayna (Chuck) Levake of Buffalo, Nancy (Byron) Cox of Aitkin, Michelle (Kevin) Fuqua of Chapin, SC, Linda Milanowski (Ken Lowrey) of Bitely, MI, Laura Peterson (Cliff DeLyser) of Elk River and Julie (Gary) Hommerding of St. Augusta; sister, Gloria (Donald) Warnert of Rice; 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; two nephews and a niece. Harold was preceded in death by his parents.